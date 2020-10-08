Woman, 18, dies in eastern Ky. ATV crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an ATV crash that killed an 18-year-old woman in the Pinsonfork community.

Troopers say the accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Harve Varney Road.

The victim, Diana Thacker of Pinsonfork, was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say Thacker was operating an Arctic Cat ATV that went out of control and off the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.