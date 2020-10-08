Advertisement

Woman, 18, dies in eastern Ky. ATV crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating an ATV crash that killed an 18-year-old woman in the Pinsonfork community of Pike County.
Kentucky State Police are investigating an ATV crash that killed an 18-year-old woman in the Pinsonfork community of Pike County.(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an ATV crash that killed an 18-year-old woman in the Pinsonfork community.

Troopers say the accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Harve Varney Road.

The victim, Diana Thacker of Pinsonfork, was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say Thacker was operating an Arctic Cat ATV that went out of control and off the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Additional COVID-19-related death reported in Carter County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday night, saying the latest death brings the overall death toll to four people.

Local

Neighbor frustrated by political signs stolen from yard

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A neighbor in Ashland says she’s bothered after political signs in her yard were stolen multiple times over the last few weeks.

Video

Political signs stolen

Updated: 1 hour ago
Political signs stolen

News

Body of elderly woman found in pond

Updated: 2 hours ago
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Latest News

Local

Guyan Valley Middle School closed Thursday due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Lincoln County Schools made the announcement Wednesday evening, saying its health department has begun contact tracing

News

Shooting in Kanawha County sends man to the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
An accused shooter in Kanawha County said the incident in Mink Shoals was a case of self-defense.

Local

Riverside High School closed Thursday due to possible COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials, who conferred with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department about the situation, said the closure will only affect in-person M-Z students.

News

Community pushes for road to finally get repaved

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City was set to be repaved this spring, but the project keeps getting delayed.

News

Community pushes for road to finally get repaved

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

N95 mask manufacturing plant to open in Jackson

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
State and business leaders say the plant will open in mid-November.