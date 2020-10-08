Woman charged with child abuse resulting in injury

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing a child abuse charge.

Amy Arthur is charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of child abuse resulting in injury, according to Milton Police.

It happened Sunday evening around 11 at a home on Smith Street in Milton.

Officials say they received a call for a domestic disturbance.

According to the criminal complaint, police say when they arrived, they found three people on the porch and heard a woman screaming inside the residence.

An officer went inside and found Arthur. Police asked her what happened and they say she couldn’t give a direct answer.

Investigators went to question the people on the porch. The criminal complaint says an officer noticed a red mark on the left jaw of one of the victims, along with a busted lip. All three victims say the marks came from Arthur. One of the victims says they were hit in the head several times.

Police arrested Arthur. She is being held in Western Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

