Advertisement

Woman charged with child abuse resulting in injury

It happened Sunday evening around 11 at a home on Smith Street in Milton.
It happened Sunday evening around 11 at a home on Smith Street in Milton.(WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing a child abuse charge.

Amy Arthur is charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of child abuse resulting in injury, according to Milton Police.

It happened Sunday evening around 11 at a home on Smith Street in Milton.

Officials say they received a call for a domestic disturbance.

According to the criminal complaint, police say when they arrived, they found three people on the porch and heard a woman screaming inside the residence.

An officer went inside and found Arthur. Police asked her what happened and they say she couldn’t give a direct answer.

Investigators went to question the people on the porch. The criminal complaint says an officer noticed a red mark on the left jaw of one of the victims, along with a busted lip. All three victims say the marks came from Arthur. One of the victims says they were hit in the head several times.

Police arrested Arthur. She is being held in Western Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

Local

U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force help arrest man

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. on Riddlebarger Road in Portsmouth.

Video

Wood brothers memorial bridge in Mason County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wood brothers memorial bridge in Mason County

Local

New Child Locator unit established for missing foster kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the WV DHHR, it will include three staff members who will be dedicated to receiving reports of and finding missing foster children.

Latest News

First Look At Four

A&L Homecare on First Look at Four

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A&L Homecare visits First Look at Four to discuss services and classes that they offer to the community.

Local

One death in connection to COVID-19 in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 8, 2020, there have been 609,111 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,325 total cases and 370 deaths.

Local

Governor announces Hyperloop Certification Center to be built

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced Virgin Hyperloop will build a Hyperloop Certification Center in the mountain state.

Local

High school football player tests positive for COVID-19; school closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The high school is closed Thursday, October 8, to let the health department make appropriate contacts and also for proper cleaning.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Looking Great, Feeling Great

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
How do you follow a gorgeous Wednesday? How about with a refreshing Thursday and warm Friday! Tony takes us on a fabulous weather journey.

News

Sewer line extension in Kanawha Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today