WSAZ Now Desk | Ammo manufacturing facility to be built in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ammunition manufacturing facility is being built in Montgomery, West Virginia.

The Trump Administration announcing Thursday the United States Department of Agriculture is putting $7.5 million in a loan to help startup the Ranger Scientific facility.

Brendan Tierney is live on the WSAZ Now Desk with Taylor Eaton to discuss the economic impact this will have in eastern Kanawha County.

