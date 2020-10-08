Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Ammo manufacturing facility to be built in Montgomery

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ammunition manufacturing facility is being built in Montgomery, West Virginia.

The Trump Administration announcing Thursday the United States Department of Agriculture is putting $7.5 million in a loan to help startup the Ranger Scientific facility.

Brendan Tierney is live on the WSAZ Now Desk with Taylor Eaton to discuss the economic impact this will have in eastern Kanawha County.

To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Supplemental allowances given to all city employees

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It will come from the city’s general fund.

Local

18 Ohio counties in red, highest number in weeks

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Red or Level 3 means the county is experiencing very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Ammo manufacturing facility to be built in Montgomery

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Local

Troopers seize $24,000 worth of heroin

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Troopers say they could smell an odor like raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Latest News

Back To School

Huntington East Middle School reopens after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Huntington East Middle School reopens after COVID-19 exposure

Local

Trump Administration invests $7.5 million to help startup new facility in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The money from the investment will also help with renovations, machinery and equipment and working capital.

News

Metro 911 worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
An employee for Metro 911 received a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

National

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

Local

U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force help arrest man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. on Riddlebarger Road in Portsmouth.

Video

Wood brothers memorial bridge in Mason County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wood brothers memorial bridge in Mason County