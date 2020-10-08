WSAZ Now Desk | FestivFALL offers virtual activities Oct. 10-17

Advertisement

FestivFALL offers virtual activities Oct. 10-17

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - FestivFALL is offering days of fun activities for families--all virtual or at-home.

The event is an extension of the summer festival. It will happen Oct. 10-17.

Maria Belcher, the executive director, joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about some of the highlights for the for the event.

If you want more information about FestivFALL, click here.

