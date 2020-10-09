Advertisement

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

COVID MGN
COVID MGN(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Ten new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth health departments made that announcement Friday.

Health department officials say the latest cases are community spread. There have been 662 overall cases since the pandemic began, and 145 remain active.

Five hundred four people have recovered from the virus.

There have been nine deaths.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 (red) on the state Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

