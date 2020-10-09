Advertisement

14 “Would-be electricians” arrested on federal charges

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Office of the State Fire Marshal says they busted bogus-would be electricians.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, over a dozen individuals who traveled to Charleston to take a state electrician’s exam were arrested on federal charges alleging they are in the U.S. illegally.

Officials say they became suspicious of the exam applications when they were received earlier this month. The investigation resulted in several applications flagged. Investigators worked with the Enforcement and Removal Operations at U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement.

There was a targeted enforcement operation on October 6 at the exam site. 14 people were arrested.

“The men and women of ICE have the vital role of arresting and removing criminal aliens, and we will continue to perform our duty as intended by Congress with integrity, courage, and professionalism.” said ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona L. Flores-Lund. “ICE will continue to work with our law enforcement partners like West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office to vigorously investigate individuals attempting to circumvent immigration laws.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office says they administer and enforce the state’s electrical licensing program.

Several agencies within the W.Va. Department of Homeland Security helped with the case including West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Charleston Police and the city’s Homeland Security office also helped.

“This case underscores the importance of safety rules that protect the public,” said State Fire Marshal Ken Tree. “Besides the threat from unsafe or hazardous work performed, there is the potential for further fraud and compromise of the licensing process. West Virginia’s electrical licensing program has reciprocity with several other states, and this could compromise their respective programs.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New restaurant opens in Pullman Square

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It officially opened Friday morning and is located at 900 3rd Avenue.

Local

Six COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 4,435 active cases.

Local

Community to hold drive-thru trick-or-treat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
But, with the coronavirus pandemic, they feel a drive-thru trick-or-treat would be the safest option.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Last Rain-Free Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Here comes Hurricane Delta motoring toward the Gulf Coast loaded with wind, rain and rising seas. Tony headlines Delta's effects on our area starting with Friday.

Latest News

Local

Regional Driver Licensing office temporarily closed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The office will be cleaned and reopen once it’s safe for both employees and guests.

News

First Warning Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Pumpkin community prepares for delivery

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Rapid Fire pizza is open for business in Huntington

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Teachers union surveyed about in-person learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Malden Elementary to be virtual learning only Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Malden Elementary School will have remote learning only Friday because of a police investigation in the area.