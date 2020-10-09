14 “Would-be electricians” arrested on federal charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Office of the State Fire Marshal says they busted bogus-would be electricians.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, over a dozen individuals who traveled to Charleston to take a state electrician’s exam were arrested on federal charges alleging they are in the U.S. illegally.

Officials say they became suspicious of the exam applications when they were received earlier this month. The investigation resulted in several applications flagged. Investigators worked with the Enforcement and Removal Operations at U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement.

There was a targeted enforcement operation on October 6 at the exam site. 14 people were arrested.

“The men and women of ICE have the vital role of arresting and removing criminal aliens, and we will continue to perform our duty as intended by Congress with integrity, courage, and professionalism.” said ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona L. Flores-Lund. “ICE will continue to work with our law enforcement partners like West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office to vigorously investigate individuals attempting to circumvent immigration laws.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office says they administer and enforce the state’s electrical licensing program.

Several agencies within the W.Va. Department of Homeland Security helped with the case including West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Charleston Police and the city’s Homeland Security office also helped.

“This case underscores the importance of safety rules that protect the public,” said State Fire Marshal Ken Tree. “Besides the threat from unsafe or hazardous work performed, there is the potential for further fraud and compromise of the licensing process. West Virginia’s electrical licensing program has reciprocity with several other states, and this could compromise their respective programs.”

