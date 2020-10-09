57 asked to quarantine after positive COVID-19 cases at Hurricane High School

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fifty-seven people have been asked to quarantine after two people tested positive for COVID-19 from Hurricane High School.

School officials made that announcement Thursday night, saying Hurricane High will remain open the rest of the week and follow the staggered re-entry schedule.

They also say they’re working closely with the Putnam County Health Department to follow guidelines set by West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR).

