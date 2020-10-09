Advertisement

69 asked to quarantine from middle school due to COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 69 individuals have been asked to quarantine from Hurricane Middle School.

According to Putnam County Schools, an individual within the Hurricane Middle School Soccer Program tested positive for the coronavirus. They will not be allowed to return to school until cleared by the Putnam County Health Department.

School officials say the PCHD investigated and notified those who were in close contact with the positive person, and as a result, 69 people were asked to quarantine.

Hurricane Middle School stayed open October 8 & 9 with the staggered re-entry schedule.

On Thursday, 57 people from Hurricane High School were asked to quarantine. Click here for our previous coverage.

