7 asked to quarantine after COVID-19 case at Milton Elementary

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Seven people have been asked to quarantine from Milton Elementary School after exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Cabell County Schools made that announcement Friday.

School officials say the COVID-19 positive person was most recently at school on Monday, Oct. 5.

Contact tracing is underway, and Milton Elementary remains open on a blended learning schedule.

