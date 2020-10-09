7 asked to quarantine after COVID-19 case at Milton Elementary
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Seven people have been asked to quarantine from Milton Elementary School after exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Cabell County Schools made that announcement Friday.
School officials say the COVID-19 positive person was most recently at school on Monday, Oct. 5.
Contact tracing is underway, and Milton Elementary remains open on a blended learning schedule.
