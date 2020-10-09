8 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eight new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County, including a 5-year-old girl.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday.

The other cases involve a 22-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, and a 35-year-old man.

Two of those affected are hospitalized, and the rest are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 498 positive cases, 419 of which have recovered.

Eight people have died.

