Bars set to reopen in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bars are set to open back up early next week.

According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, bars in Monongalia County can reopen Tuesday, October 13.

The bars were shut down on September 2.

Governor Justice says they are stepping up enforcement by sending more ABCA Agents and more state police to the area.

Bars that do not enforce guidelines will be shut down again, according to the governor.

Any bars that don’t comply will have their license suspended by the ABCA, Gov. Justice says.

