Charleston city leaders hold community meeting to discuss public’s concerns

People on Charleston's East End gathered Thursday night to have their concerns addressed by city leaders and police.
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens of people gathered Thursday evening to have their concerns heard by city officials.

Charleston Police and Charleston city leaders held the meeting at the East End Community Park in Charleston.

“Just having a community meeting in general and neighborhood watch meeting where we get to talk to people gives them that one-on-one connection,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt. “Lets them know their voices are heard and we are going to address the problem.”

“We understand that there are problems but we also know that there are solutions to the problems,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

Trespassing, vagrancy, criminal activity and drug use were among the many topics of discussion at the meeting.

“We have a lot of trespassing, a lot of trash left on the property, drug use, we see a lot of needles left on our property, people defecating on our property that has to be cleaned up,” said Renae Chessor, who helps run a church on the East End.

“There’s a lot of new faces and a lot of crime that seems to be happening," Brandi O’Dell told WSAZ. “I understand that the crime statistics have gone down (but) on and around my property I’m seeing a lot more activity and it’s just a little concerning.”

O’Dell played a major role in starting up a neighborhood watch group for the East End which city officials offered to help with Thursday night.

“I’m happy that we have some participation and we can kind of get something started, which will only improve life for everyone,” O’Dell said.

“We’ll get out here, put our minds together and come up with a collaborative approach to take our communities back and make Charleston safe,” Hunt said.

He also said there will be more meetings like this in the near future for the city.

