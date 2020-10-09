Advertisement

Community to hold drive-thru trick-or-treat

But, with the coronavirus pandemic, they feel a drive-thru trick-or-treat would be the safest option.
But, with the coronavirus pandemic, they feel a drive-thru trick-or-treat would be the safest option.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Williamson is holding a drive-thru trick-or-treat.

According to the Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, they usually hold an annual Williamson Spookfest with vendors, a parade, and costume contest. But, with the coronavirus pandemic, they feel a drive-thru trick-or-treat would be the safest option.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. in West Williamson.

The plan says kids and their families can dress up in costumes. You’re asked to turn off of US-119 onto Fairview Addition Road and then bear right onto Armory Road in West Williamson. Near the Armory Building, there will be a “Candy Station” where each kid in a vehicle will get treat bag of treats.

At 8 p.m., the Williamson Fire Department will hold their annual Halloween Fireworks Show. It’s at Lefty Hamilton Park at the Williamson Field House.

The West-End Drive-In will be doing an encore presentation of the film “Halloween” and the original Michael Myers, Mr. Tony Moran, will be available to do autographs and pictures for a fee.

Officials say they’re anticipating a demand of at least 2,500 trick-or-treat bags. The Mingo County Health Department recommends donations of money rather than candy to keep less people in contact with the candy that will be handed out.

For more information, you can call the Tug Valley Area CVB at 304-601-0374.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

