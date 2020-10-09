Deputies: Man to be charged with assault on officer

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after authorities say he hit an officer in the mouth several times then lead them on a chase.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Keith E. Burris, 41, of McArthur, is expected to be charged with assault on a police officer, escape, trafficking in drugs and another warrant.

Deputies say around 10 p.m. Thursday, a McArthur Police officer noticed a person inside Family Dollar who had an active warrant out of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the officer was hit while trying to make the arrest.

Burris then took off.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a home on Catherine Drive and spoke to Burris’s mother who says she had not seen him.

Deputies say they searched the property after receiving permission, but couldn’t find him. While in the backyard, deputies noticed a path that went into the woods. That’s where they found Burris hiding.

He was apprehended after a short chase.

Burris was taken to South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Deputies say Burris is expected to be charged with assault on a police officer and escape at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.