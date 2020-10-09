Advertisement

Deputies: Man to be charged with assault on officer

Keith Burris
Keith Burris(Vinton County Sheriff's Office/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after authorities say he hit an officer in the mouth several times then lead them on a chase.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Keith E. Burris, 41, of McArthur, is expected to be charged with assault on a police officer, escape, trafficking in drugs and another warrant.

Deputies say around 10 p.m. Thursday, a McArthur Police officer noticed a person inside Family Dollar who had an active warrant out of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the officer was hit while trying to make the arrest.

Burris then took off.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a home on Catherine Drive and spoke to Burris’s mother who says she had not seen him.

Deputies say they searched the property after receiving permission, but couldn’t find him. While in the backyard, deputies noticed a path that went into the woods. That’s where they found Burris hiding.

He was apprehended after a short chase.

Burris was taken to South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Deputies say Burris is expected to be charged with assault on a police officer and escape at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Employee at assessor’s office tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Assessor immediately told employees who were in contact with the positive employee

Local

New restaurant opens in Pullman Square

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It officially opened Friday morning and is located at 900 3rd Avenue.

Local

Six COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 4,435 active cases.

Local

14 “Would-be electricians” arrested on federal charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Office of the State Fire Marshal says they busted bogus-would be electricians.

Latest News

Local

Community to hold drive-thru trick-or-treat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
But, with the coronavirus pandemic, they feel a drive-thru trick-or-treat would be the safest option.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Last Rain-Free Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Here comes Hurricane Delta motoring toward the Gulf Coast loaded with wind, rain and rising seas. Tony headlines Delta's effects on our area starting with Friday.

Local

Regional Driver Licensing office temporarily closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The office will be cleaned and reopen once it’s safe for both employees and guests.

News

First Warning Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Pumpkin community prepares for delivery

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Rapid Fire pizza is open for business in Huntington

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today