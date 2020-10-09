Advertisement

UPDATE | I-64 East reopen in Charleston

Disabled vehicle closes I-64 East in Charleston
Disabled vehicle closes I-64 East in Charleston(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 10/9/20 @ 5 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East is back open Friday evening after a tractor-trailer carrying a large load couldn’t clear a bridge at mile-marker 56, our crew at the scene reports.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East is closed Friday afternoon in Charleston due to a disabled vehicle at mile-marker 56, Metro 911 reports.

Dispatchers say it involves a large tractor-trailer that couldn’t pass beneath a bridge and is being backed away on the interstate.

West Virginia 511 reports delays in that area and that a detour has been set up at the MacCorkle Avenue exit (exit 54).

No injuries are reported, but drivers are advised to use caution in that area.

