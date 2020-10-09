Electric company to work with customers on behind bills

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) -

Grayson Rural Electric says they will work with customers who are behind on their bills.

Starting October 21, Grayson RECC says they will have a series of steps to start regular operations and work with customers who are behind on payments. The company will start to collect past-due balances.

Grayson RECC temporarily suspended disconnections and late fees in March due to the coronavirus pandemic as an emergency relief measure.

“We know many members are struggling financially,” said Bradley Cherry, interim President and CEO. “Please be assured, we will work with people to establish a reasonable repayment plan. If anyone is having trouble paying their bill, they should call (606) 474-5136 or 800-562-3532. In most cases, we can work with them on a plan to spread out payments and catch up on past due balances.”

The company says that prepay accounts where money is owed where customers had no electric for multiple weeks will be disconnected on Monday, October 21. Those who owe money on traditional account plans based on prior usage will be disconnected on the regular schedule starting Monday, November 9.

To avoid disconnects, Grayson RECC launched communications to customers in Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Lewis and Rowan counties. The campaign is using mail, social media, email, and phone calls to explain your payment options and how to avoid being disconnected.

Officials say it is urgent for customers who are behind to contact the co-op office to make payment arrangements.

