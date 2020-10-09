Employee at assessor’s office tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kanawha County Commission says the office was notified Friday.

The Assessor immediately told employees who were in contact with the positive employee.

They are working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on protocols.

The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has requested for the National Guard to sanitize the office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.