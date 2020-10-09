Advertisement

Gallipolis in Lights to make changes due to COVID-19

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the first time since moving back to her hometown, Gallipolis native Helen Lanier got her first taste of the city in lights.

“I thought it was beautiful and it was wonderful how it brought people out to celebrate the season,” Lanier said.

The annual event that brings people from all over the region to Gallipolis for their extravagant lighting displays will be one more in a long list of traditions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to change things a little bit up this year because of it,” said Gallipolis in Lights organizer James Johnston. “Because we used to have a tree walk and this year we’re not allowed to have due to the congregation of people.”

One change will be the way people will experience it. With no community memorial trees, the organizing committee will be promoting social distancing within the park. Some displays may even be moved from the center of the park.

“We’re probably going to move out stuff a little closer to the streets,” Johnston said. “Just in case somebody doesn’t feel comfortable walking around. They can drive around and still get the pleasure of the lights.”

No matter how the display turns out, locals just hope the spirit of the season isn’t lost.

“Hopefully people will fill it more with the true meaning of Christmas and celebrate with just their own little small group safely,” Lanier said.

The lighting of the Gallipolis in Lights display will be held virtually this year.

