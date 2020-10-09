Malden Elementary to be virtual learning only Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Malden Elementary School will have remote learning only Friday because of a police investigation in the area.

Kanawha County Schools says all Malden Elementary students should log onto Schoology to find assignments and further instructions.

Metro 911 says a suspicious man was seen in the area of Malden Elementary early Friday morning. No other information about the police investigation in the area has been released.

