Man wanted on federal charges on the run after attempted traffic stop in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement officers need your help finding a man who got away Thursday afternoon after an attempted traffic stop in the Belle area.

Investigators say that man, considered armed and dangerous, is wanted on federal charges.

The suspect is Eric James Nelson, 32, who’s from Georgia, according to deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department’s Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

Investigators say Nelson ran into a wooded area after crashing a vehicle. A search continued into the night before being called off due to darkness.

Prior to Thursday, Nelson had been seen in the Georges Creek area. Anyone with information about him is asked to call their local 911 agency.

