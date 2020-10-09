Advertisement

New restaurant opens in Pullman Square

It officially opened Friday morning and is located at 900 3rd Avenue.
It officially opened Friday morning and is located at 900 3rd Avenue.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rapid Fired Pizza has opened up a location in Pullman Square.

It officially opened Friday morning and is located at 900 3rd Avenue.

The restaurant serves handcrafted, individual-sized pizzas and 14″ family size pizzas that are made-to-order and cooked right in front of you. They also offer pastas, calzones, salads, breadsticks and desserts.

Rapid Fired Pizza has opened 35 stores in five states.

