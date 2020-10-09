New restaurant opens in Pullman Square

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rapid Fired Pizza has opened up a location in Pullman Square.

It officially opened Friday morning and is located at 900 3rd Avenue.

The restaurant serves handcrafted, individual-sized pizzas and 14″ family size pizzas that are made-to-order and cooked right in front of you. They also offer pastas, calzones, salads, breadsticks and desserts.

Rapid Fired Pizza has opened 35 stores in five states.

