Regional Driver Licensing office temporarily closed

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Prestonsburg KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office is closed temporarily.

According the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it’s because of a positive COVID-19 case.

Officials say they are required to close affected facilities when a positive case is found to keep employees and guests out of harms way.

If you had an appointment, the office says it will be rescheduled or you could get services at another KYTC driver licensing facility.

The office will be cleaned and reopen once it’s safe for both employees and guests.

KYTC says it’s working with the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

