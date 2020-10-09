Advertisement

School district closes virtual learning enrollment

The superintendent says their large number of in-person learners and bus routes have made it difficult to create a regular schedule.
By WSAZ News Staff
Oct. 9, 2020
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Schools has decided to close their virtual learning enrollment option until next semester.

According to the Greenup County Superintendent, when they first went back to school, many families requested to leave the Greenup County Virtual Learning Track to return to in-person instruction and vice versa.

The superintendent says their large number of in-person learners and bus routes have made it difficult to create a regular schedule.

The schedule change will begin on October 19 to give people enough time to plan and prepare.

The high school and middle schools will use a hybrid A/B schedule. This means students whose last name begins A- K will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday. Students with the last names beginning L-Z will attend in-person on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday and the other two days that a student is not in-person will be NTI days with assignments from their teachers. If you have an issue with students with different last names, contact your school directly and they can work with you.

Elementary school students will attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be an NTI day for cleaning and so teachers can help small groups of students with remediation.

The school district says if you have a medical condition that would cause you to attend GCVLT instead of in-person instruction, there is a process you can follow to pursue a switch.

IF you have an questions, contact your child’s school or the Board of Education.

