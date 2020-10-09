Two coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 92-year-old female and a 79-year-old male died, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 93.

There are 34 more cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 3,080.

There are 996 active cases.

There are 2,028 recovered cases, which is 34 more than Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.