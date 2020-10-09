Advertisement

UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has announced a new daily record high in coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 350,000 infections reported to the U.N. health agency on Friday.

The new daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses a record set earlier this week by nearly 12,000. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe alone.

In a press briefing on Friday, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

He said that although the agency wants countries to avoid the punishing lockdowns that have devastated economies, governments must ensure the most vulnerable people are protected and numerous measures must be taken.

“The majority of people in the world are still susceptible to this disease,” Ryan warned. He said countries should focus not just on restrictive measures, but also on bolstering their surveillance systems, testing, contact tracing and ensuring populations are engaged.

As the virus continues to surge across Europe and elsewhere, Ryan acknowledged that restrictive measures might be warranted at some point. British scientists reported this week that the COVID-19 outbreak is doubling every few weeks, French hospitals are running out of ICU beds, Germany may enlist the army to help contain its outbreak and Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid as coronavirus cases soar.

Ryan said lockdowns “may be unavoidable where the disease has got out of control again, but we shouldn’t accept that in every country, the return of cases should be seen with an immediate return of the need for lockdown restrictions.”

Globally, more than 36 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, including more than 1 million deaths.

Experts say the tally far underestimates the real number of cases and Ryan said on Monday that the WHO’s “best estimates” were that one in 10 people worldwide — or roughly 760 million people — may have been infected.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

Local

69 asked to quarantine from middle school due to COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say the PCHD investigated and notified those who were in close contact with the positive person, and as a result, 69 people were asked to quarantine.

National

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
As Hurricane Delta lashes toward the Gulf Coast, a FEMA spokesperson details the agency’s involvement in impact prevention and recovery.

News

Electric company to work with customers on behind bills

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Grayson RECC temporarily suspended disconnections and late fees in March due to the coronavirus pandemic as an emergency relief measure.

National Politics

White House ups offer in virus aid before talks with Pelosi

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and BRUCE SCHREINER
The White House is boosting its offer in up-and-down COVID-19 aid talks Friday in hopes of an agreement before Election Day, even as President Donald Trump’s most powerful GOP ally in the Senate said Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

Updated: 44 minutes ago

National

Sen. Bill Cassidy on Hurricane Delta

Updated: 51 minutes ago

National Politics

County in Ohio says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare as Delta nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

National

Connecticut city OKs renaming sewage plant for John Oliver

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The City Council voted 18-1 Thursday night to rename the sewage plant after the comedian, who began a tongue-in-cheek battle with Danbury when he went on an expletive-filled rant against the city in August.