Work week and weekend forecast undergoes changes thanks to Hurricane Delta

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Thursday evening, Hurricane Delta (named after the fourth letter in the Greek alphabet, really) was churning through the western Gulf of Mexico on a collision course with the Louisiana coastline by Friday afternoon. With top winds now near 125 mph, Delta is a major hurricane capable of massive damage where it hits directly.

For our area the first “fringe” effects from Delta will be to send a veil of high clouds across the sky overnight and Friday. Those clouds will be transparent enough for the disk of the sun to be witnessed all day long on Friday. Thanks to a southeast wind highs will shrug off the milky sky and aim for the 75-80 degree range. But evening readings will settle back to a shirt-sleeved 70 degrees for high school football.

Saturday will see the remnant low pressure from Delta cross the Mississippi valley as it turns northeastward toward our region. Far ahead of this parent circulation a warm, moist flow will channel higher humidity air our way. This transport mechanism may produce some scattered Saturday afternoon showers (mainly south) before a shot of more widespread and soaking showers arrive on Sunday.

Weekend highs in the 70s will be complemented by lows in the 60s, a testimony to the tropical air Delta will bring us.

