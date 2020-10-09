Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Salvation Army Angel Tree sign-ups underway in Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sign-ups are underway for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Charleston.

However, COVID-19 is changing the way families apply for assistance this year.

Major Lori Gilliam with the Salvation Army joins Rob Johnson at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the program and how you can help.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

