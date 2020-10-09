Advertisement

WVDHHR issues revised guidance about schools and COVID-19

Guidance from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) has been revised regarding COVID-19 cases and schools.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Guidance from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) has been revised regarding COVID-19 cases and schools.

WSAZ was alerted Thursday about the changes by one local school district, and we’re working to determine what the changes will mean for schools. We have reached out for clarity about the changes.

Information about the new guidance can be found here.

