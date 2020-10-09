WVDHHR issues revised guidance about schools and COVID-19
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Guidance from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) has been revised regarding COVID-19 cases and schools.
WSAZ was alerted Thursday about the changes by one local school district, and we’re working to determine what the changes will mean for schools. We have reached out for clarity about the changes.
For some perspective, here’s a look at former guidance:
Information about the new guidance can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.