140 in Putnam County schools asked to quarantine

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - About 140 people are at home in isolation after at least one positive COVID-19 case was found within three Putnam County schools.

According to Putnam County Schools, all the cases are within Hurricane High School, Hurricane Middle School and Mountain View Elementary.

- Hurricane High School has two positive cases, now leaving 57 people to quarantine.

- Hurricane Middle School has one positive case within the soccer program, now leaving 69 people to quarantine and postponing any soccer practices or games until further notice.

- Mountain View Elementary has one positive case, now leaving 14 people to quarantine.

“On the same day I get two random calls one first from Mountain View that my 5-year-old had been exposed in his classroom,” said Valerie Vaughn, who has two sons in Putnam County Schools. “Then a few hours later, my older son plays football for Hurricane Middle, he was at practice and I get a phone call that I need to go pick him up from practice immediately.”

The school board was notified about Hurricane High School and Middle School on Thursday and Mountain View elementary on Friday.

“We work with the school system," said Lita Kirk, Putnam County Health Department administrator. The school system maintains a very careful list of which students are in close proximity, which ones are in the same classes and pod groups so the school system will identify those teachers, those students that are in close proximity to a person who has been diagnosed positive."

On Monday, Putnam County Schools plan on going back all five days, so WSAZ asked Kirk if she was concerned about going back full swing at this point.

“It’s day-by-day, school-by-school, class-by-class (and) going full-time, yeah you’re talking double the number of students, now there’s double the risk involved, double the exposure,” Kirk said. “The great thing is (we have) a great relationship with the school and school nurses; it’s going to be what it’s going to be. We hope for the best, we hope not to isolate children or anybody.”

