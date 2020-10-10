4 orange, 7 gold on W.VA. DHHR color map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education released an update to the County Alert System map that determines what schools will be learning remotely for the upcoming week.

Mingo, Harrison, Upshur and Doddridge counties are labeled orange on the updated map. Mingo and Doddridge school districts will transition to remote learning after they were able to offer in-person learning last week.

Upshur County is also labeled orange this week, last week the county was red.

Boone County will transition back to the classroom for the upcoming week, last week they were orange.

Seven counties are gold including Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Cabell, Barbour, Randolph and Berkeley. This means students are permitted to return to class and athletic competition limited to other high schools in gold counties.

