9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Floyd County, marking the county’s largest single-day total since the pandemic started.

The Floyd County Health Department made that announcement Friday.

The county has had 228 overall cases, five of which have required hospitalization.

County health officials also report nearly 200 people in quarantine after exposure to positive COVID-19 cases.

