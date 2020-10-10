Advertisement

9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Floyd County

Nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Floyd County, Kentucky, marking the county’s largest single-day total since the pandemic started.
Nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Floyd County, Kentucky, marking the county’s largest single-day total since the pandemic started.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Floyd County, marking the county’s largest single-day total since the pandemic started.

The Floyd County Health Department made that announcement Friday.

The county has had 228 overall cases, five of which have required hospitalization.

County health officials also report nearly 200 people in quarantine after exposure to positive COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Educators in Kanawha County pushing back against in-person learning

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Educators in Kanawha County pushing back against in-person learning

News

Private schools not able to compete in weekend cross country Cabell County championship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Some parents hope this will be the conversation that could spark some change in Cabell County.

News

Gallipolis in Lights to make changes due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gallipolis in Lights, an event that brings people from around the region, will look different this year due to COVID-19.

Local

Gallipolis in Lights to make changes due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The event that brings people from around the region will look different this year.

Latest News

News

Hometown Hero | Sue Burke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Sue Burke was honored as this week's Hometown Hero for her work on improving downtown Portsmouth.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | SOMC Dr. Vincent Scarpinato discusses Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted on federal charges

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

8 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One of the cases involves a 5-year-old girl.

Local

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ten new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County, Ohio.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Salvation Army Angel Tree Sign-ups underway in Charleston

Updated: 5 hours ago