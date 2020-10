ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - It took a few weeks for Ashland to finally have a home opener and it was worth the wait. Despite an opening kickoff return for a touchdown by East Carter’s Jacob Underwood, the Tomcats controlled the rest of the game. The final score was 54-7 and here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

