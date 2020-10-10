Cleanup campaign resumes next week in Huntington’s West End

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in Huntington’s West End can expect a seasonal cleanup campaign to resume from October 13th through the 15th.

According to Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will clean all alleys located in the areas of 5th Street West to 14th Street West between Jefferson and Jackson avenues.

Crews will also work on cutting back trees and weeds from alleyways, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or don’t have proper registration, and issuing code enforcement citations for “unkempt properties.”

West End residents will have the opportunity to set out bulky trash before October 13th, to be taken away. Examples of bulky trash items include-- “furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon, and dried paint cans,” Chambers stated in a press release. “Items that will not be accepted include oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, and gas or propane tanks.”

Chambers says this is the seventh consecutive year that the Public Works Department has conducted clean sweeps in Huntington’s neighborhoods. Previous clean sweeps in those years have resulted in the collection of 16,680 tons, or 33,360,000 pounds, of trash.

“As a reminder, Huntington residents are still allowed one free bulky trash pickup per month,” the press release states. “These pickups are for bulky items that are too large to dispose of with your household garbage. Pickups can be arranged by calling the Public Works Department at 304-696-5540.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.