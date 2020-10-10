Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | More showers Sunday, then turning drier

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the remnants of former Hurricane Delta continue to near the region, another wave of rain will push through on Sunday. This will be followed by drier weather for much of the upcoming work and school week. However, a big swing in temperatures is expected towards the end of the week.

A lull in shower activity is expected Saturday evening with temperatures staying fairly steady in the mid 60s. Patchy fog is likely in the hills.

Overnight, a new wave of rain arrives. Low temperatures fall to the low 60s.

Periods of rain are expected on Sunday under a cloudy sky. The rain may fall heavy at times, especially near and in the mountains. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for much of the day but may briefly spike to near 70 degrees during the late afternoon hours.

Showers taper Sunday night into Monday morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog is likely as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

On Monday, expect clouds and pockets of drizzle to start the day, followed by drier conditions under a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

A round of light, scattered showers will push through Monday night into early Tuesday, followed by decent sunshine breaking out for much of Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny and rain-free as highs reach the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and quite warm as highs make another run at the 80-degree mark. This will be followed by a dramatic drop in temperatures as a strong cold front crosses Thursday night. This front brings the potential for rain showers as well as much cooler temperatures. Lows will fall to the mid 40s Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with a high around 60 degrees. Expect a mainly clear sky Friday night with cold temperatures. As lows fall to the mid to upper 30s, frost will be possible, even in the lower elevations.

Saturday will see a mostly sunny sky but stays cool for the afternoon as highs once again top out only around 60 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Showers expected this weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andy Chilian
The remnants of former Hurricane Delta will bring moisture across the Tri-State this weekend, resulting in rain showers both days and a much more muggy feel to the air. Drier weather then returns towards the middle of the week, with sunshine coming back out.

Forecast

Talking weekend rains

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Hurricane Delta (named after Greek letter) is onshore and weakening but still a formidable rain maker. Tony has a take on our weekend wetness.

Weather

Tony's Friday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 22 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a stellar run of sunshiny days will end this weekend, but the sun will make a return soon enough.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Last Rain-Free Day

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Here comes Hurricane Delta motoring toward the Gulf Coast loaded with wind, rain and rising seas. Tony headlines Delta's effects on our area starting with Friday.

Latest News

News

First Warning Weather

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said another stellar day is on tap before the remnants of Hurricane Delta head our way.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Looking Great, Feeling Great

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
How do you follow a gorgeous Wednesday? How about with a refreshing Thursday and warm Friday! Tony takes us on a fabulous weather journey.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to a week filled with plentiful sunshine and perhaps some rain late in the forecast period from the remnants of now Hurricane Delta.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Pleasant Summer Flash-back

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The best weather of autumn has arrived though the leaves are just starting their change in color. Tony spotlights a fine second half of the week report.