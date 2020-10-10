First Warning Forecast | More showers Sunday, then turning drier

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the remnants of former Hurricane Delta continue to near the region, another wave of rain will push through on Sunday. This will be followed by drier weather for much of the upcoming work and school week. However, a big swing in temperatures is expected towards the end of the week.

A lull in shower activity is expected Saturday evening with temperatures staying fairly steady in the mid 60s. Patchy fog is likely in the hills.

Overnight, a new wave of rain arrives. Low temperatures fall to the low 60s.

Periods of rain are expected on Sunday under a cloudy sky. The rain may fall heavy at times, especially near and in the mountains. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for much of the day but may briefly spike to near 70 degrees during the late afternoon hours.

Showers taper Sunday night into Monday morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog is likely as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

On Monday, expect clouds and pockets of drizzle to start the day, followed by drier conditions under a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

A round of light, scattered showers will push through Monday night into early Tuesday, followed by decent sunshine breaking out for much of Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny and rain-free as highs reach the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and quite warm as highs make another run at the 80-degree mark. This will be followed by a dramatic drop in temperatures as a strong cold front crosses Thursday night. This front brings the potential for rain showers as well as much cooler temperatures. Lows will fall to the mid 40s Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with a high around 60 degrees. Expect a mainly clear sky Friday night with cold temperatures. As lows fall to the mid to upper 30s, frost will be possible, even in the lower elevations.

Saturday will see a mostly sunny sky but stays cool for the afternoon as highs once again top out only around 60 degrees.

