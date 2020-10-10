First Warning Forecast | Showers expected this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The remnants of former Hurricane Delta will bring moisture across the Tri-State this weekend, resulting in rain showers both days and a much more muggy feel to the air. Drier weather then returns towards the middle of the week, with sunshine coming back out.

Saturday morning starts with a cloudy sky along with rain showers, especially south of I-64. These showers try to work their way farther north as the morning progresses, with rain lingering into the afternoon hours for some locations.

Late in the afternoon on Saturday, rain tapers across the area. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s south where rain has been common to the mid 70s north where rain has been less common. Clouds will be stubborn to break.

Following a brief lull in the rain Saturday evening, a new wave of rain arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Period of rain will then persist throughout the day on Sunday and may fall heavy at times. High temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees under a cloudy sky.

A few showers may linger into Monday morning, but Monday afternoon will turn drier under partial sunshine. Expect high temperatures to rise to the mid 70s.

A brief round of showers will pass Monday night, then Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high in the low 70s.

Sunshine dominates on Wednesday with no rain expected. Expect another day with high temperatures in the low 70s.

On Thursday, high temperatures will rise to the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. A strong cold front crosses Thursday night that brings the chance for showers.

On Friday, sunshine will return but with much cooler temperatures as highs only top out in the low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.