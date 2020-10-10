Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Showers expected this weekend

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The remnants of former Hurricane Delta will bring moisture across the Tri-State this weekend, resulting in rain showers both days and a much more muggy feel to the air. Drier weather then returns towards the middle of the week, with sunshine coming back out.

Saturday morning starts with a cloudy sky along with rain showers, especially south of I-64. These showers try to work their way farther north as the morning progresses, with rain lingering into the afternoon hours for some locations.

Late in the afternoon on Saturday, rain tapers across the area. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s south where rain has been common to the mid 70s north where rain has been less common. Clouds will be stubborn to break.

Following a brief lull in the rain Saturday evening, a new wave of rain arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Period of rain will then persist throughout the day on Sunday and may fall heavy at times. High temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees under a cloudy sky.

A few showers may linger into Monday morning, but Monday afternoon will turn drier under partial sunshine. Expect high temperatures to rise to the mid 70s.

A brief round of showers will pass Monday night, then Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high in the low 70s.

Sunshine dominates on Wednesday with no rain expected. Expect another day with high temperatures in the low 70s.

On Thursday, high temperatures will rise to the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. A strong cold front crosses Thursday night that brings the chance for showers.

On Friday, sunshine will return but with much cooler temperatures as highs only top out in the low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Talking weekend rains

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Hurricane Delta (named after Greek letter) is onshore and weakening but still a formidable rain maker. Tony has a take on our weekend wetness.

Weather

Tony's Friday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 10 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a stellar run of sunshiny days will end this weekend, but the sun will make a return soon enough.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Last Rain-Free Day

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Here comes Hurricane Delta motoring toward the Gulf Coast loaded with wind, rain and rising seas. Tony headlines Delta's effects on our area starting with Friday.

News

First Warning Weather

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT

Latest News

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said another stellar day is on tap before the remnants of Hurricane Delta head our way.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Looking Great, Feeling Great

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
How do you follow a gorgeous Wednesday? How about with a refreshing Thursday and warm Friday! Tony takes us on a fabulous weather journey.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to a week filled with plentiful sunshine and perhaps some rain late in the forecast period from the remnants of now Hurricane Delta.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Pleasant Summer Flash-back

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The best weather of autumn has arrived though the leaves are just starting their change in color. Tony spotlights a fine second half of the week report.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT