Hurricane Middle to learn remotely for the upcoming week

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite Putnam County’s status as gold for the upcoming week of school, students at Hurricane Middle School will learn remotely.

The district says because staff members at Hurricane Middle are in quarantine, in-person learning at the school will not be an option for Oct. 12-16.

Meanwhile, the rest of the district will implement their 5-Day in-person model.

School officials say students will be sent their learning instruction through Schoology.

There will be additional notifications about meal distribution sent to families.

The news of the switch to remote learning comes a day after WSAZ reported around 140 people in the entire district are in quarantine.

On Friday, WSAZ reported Hurricane Middle School has one positive case within the soccer program, which left 69 people to quarantine and postponing any soccer practices or games until further notice.

