Advertisement

I-77 North reopens following tractor trailer accident

Interstate 77 North in Charleston has been reopened, with the exception of the Smith St. entrance ramp.
Interstate 77 North in Charleston has been reopened, with the exception of the Smith St. entrance ramp.(MGN)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 North in Charleston has been reopened, with the exception of the Smith St. entrance ramp.

Dispatch says traffic is moving slowly.

It is undetermined when the entrance ramp will reopen.

Original story 10/10/2020

All three lanes are closed.

No reported injuries at this time.

Crews are on scene investigating the crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-77 North

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
All three lanes are shutdown.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 206 new positive cases and five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

News

Man seriously burnt in fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The victim suffered life threatening burns to his face and chest, according to firefighters.

News

Man seriously burnt in fire

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

VOD Recordings

North Hardin vs Belfry highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Fairview vs Paintsville highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Perry County Central vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Pike County Central vs Lawrence County highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Holmes vs Boyd County highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Greenup County vs Russell highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
11 O'clock news