Kentucky man killed in mining accident

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Kentucky miner died Friday after an accident at the Double Mountain Mining #3 “Strata” surface mine, in Bell County.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says Douglas Slusher, 48, from Calvin, Kentucky was working as a hydro seeder when a coupling failed on the hydro gun he was operating and hit him in the chest.

CPR was performed, but Slusher died on site.

“Our hearts go out to the miner, his family and co-workers for this tragic loss of life,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We invite everyone in the commonwealth to join us in prayer today.”

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the mine Friday afternoon.

All operations at the mine were shut down and will be suspended while an investigation is conducted.

“On behalf of the cabinet, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the Slusher family,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “We will learn more about how this accident happened so that we can hopefully prevent another such loss of life.”

