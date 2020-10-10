Advertisement

Man dies in Jackson County, Ohio crash

A man from Jackson County died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Beaver Pike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Jackson County died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Beaver Pike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the accident was reported just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road.

Thomas Brock, 59, of Jackson, was identified as the victim.

Investigators say Brock was driving a 2004 GMC Savana 3500 van. The van was headed east when it crossed the center line and went off the left side of the roadway.

Troopers say the van struck a ditch and a culvert, and Brock was found unresponsive and trapped inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County coroner.

