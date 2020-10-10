Advertisement

Man seriously burnt in fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an overnight fire.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. on Lumari Lane in the Davis Creek area of Kanawha County.

Firefighters said an abandoned trailer caught fire, causing life threatening injuries to a man that was staying inside. The man suffered severe burns to his head and chest.

The trailer was in a remote wooded area off the main road, so firefighters decided to let it burn out because they were not able to get a fire truck to it. Crews remained on scene to make sure it did not start a brush fire.

Davis Creek Fire Department, Loudendale Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance responded to the scene.

The fire has been reported to the State Fire Marshal for investigation.

