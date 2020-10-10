Man seriously burnt in fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an overnight fire.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. on Lumari Lane in the Davis Creek area of Kanawha County.

Firefighters said an abandoned trailer caught fire, causing life threatening injuries to a man that was staying inside. The man suffered severe burns to his head and chest.

The trailer was in a remote wooded area off the main road, so firefighters decided to let it burn out because they were not able to get a fire truck to it. Crews remained on scene to make sure it did not start a brush fire.

Davis Creek Fire Department, Loudendale Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance responded to the scene.

The fire has been reported to the State Fire Marshal for investigation.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.