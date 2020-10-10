Advertisement

Name released of man killed in welding explosion

Jeff Crockett died during a welding accident Wednesday.
Jeff Crockett died during a welding accident Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man killed in an explosion at a welding shop in Kanawha County has been released by his family, who also own the business.

Custom Welding & Fabricating says Jeff Crockett, 57, died in the accident.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the shop along the 5800 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson.

“As most people know, our business is a family run business,” the company said in a statement. “Jeff Crockett, along with his son Eric, ran the shop while his wife Cheryl took care of the office. On Wednesday we suffered a massive blow when Jeff lost his life in a tragic accident. If everyone could please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this tough time. As a result of this our shop is currently closed. And we will let everyone know when we are able to reopen.”

Services are set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston. A visitation is scheduled for Monday at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m.

The family says the services are open to the public, but ask COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing a mask, are followed.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ohio reports 1,356 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths since Friday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Data shows 4,997 Ohioans have died from virus complications with 167,458 total cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Local

4 orange, 7 gold on W.VA. DHHR color map

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Mingo, Harrison, Doddridge and Upshur school districts will not be in school this week.

Local

Two 5th grade classrooms in quarantine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two 5th grade classrooms at South Floyd Elementary are in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Regional

Kentucky man killed in mining accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says Douglas Slusher, 48, from Calvin, Kentucky was working as a hydro seeder when a coupling failed on the hydro gun he was operating and hit him in the chest.

Latest News

Local

Cleanup campaign resumes next week in Huntington’s West End

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Residents in Huntington’s West End can expect a seasonal clean sweep to resume from October 13th through the 15th.

Local

McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before what could be her only face-to-face showdown with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic challenger Amy McGrath said Friday that anyone attending their debate should be tested for COVID-19.

Local

I-77 North reopens following tractor trailer accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Smith St. entrance ramp remains closed

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 206 new positive cases and five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

News

Man seriously burnt in fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The victim suffered life threatening burns to his face and chest, according to firefighters.

News

Man seriously burnt in fire

Updated: 9 hours ago