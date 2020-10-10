Name released of man killed in welding explosion

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man killed in an explosion at a welding shop in Kanawha County has been released by his family, who also own the business.

Custom Welding & Fabricating says Jeff Crockett, 57, died in the accident.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the shop along the 5800 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson.

“As most people know, our business is a family run business,” the company said in a statement. “Jeff Crockett, along with his son Eric, ran the shop while his wife Cheryl took care of the office. On Wednesday we suffered a massive blow when Jeff lost his life in a tragic accident. If everyone could please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this tough time. As a result of this our shop is currently closed. And we will let everyone know when we are able to reopen.”

Services are set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston. A visitation is scheduled for Monday at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m.

The family says the services are open to the public, but ask COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing a mask, are followed.

