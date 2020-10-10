Advertisement

Talking weekend rains

The fall dry spell set to come a soggy end; Delta brings rain, leaves behind wind
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the best weeks of the year weather-wise is behind us with the remnants of Hurricane Delta (named after 4th letter in Greek alphabet) about to generate a healthy fall rainfall in what has been an overall dry fall.

Specifically clouds will overspread the region overnight with a light rain pattern from dawn until noon through the Southern Coalfields and stretching north to hug the I-64 zone. This first shot of rain will not be directly associated with Delta, rather it will be a byproduct of a southerly flow of warm and humid air that is flowing northward away from the tropical storm.

Saturday’s rains will be sporadic and likely ebb by afternoon, leaving areas of Ohio and Central West Virginia rather dry. Fog will cap the hill and mountain tops points south.

By Sunday, the mother storm will be sending a shot of heavier rains our way that will fall at a broader, more widespread scale. Aggregate accumulations will average an inch with pockets of 1.5″-2″ in Kentucky while some areas along I-77 from Charleston northward tally under an inch.

The main messages regardless of how much rain falls in any one location are threefold: namely, rains will break the fall dry spell, rains will knock down leaves which may block storm drains and lead to culvert back-up (aka nuisance street flooding) and rains will slicken rural winding roads where weekend travel will be hazardous in spots.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tony's Friday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a stellar run of sunshiny days will end this weekend, but the sun will make a return soon enough.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Last Rain-Free Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Here comes Hurricane Delta motoring toward the Gulf Coast loaded with wind, rain and rising seas. Tony headlines Delta's effects on our area starting with Friday.

News

First Warning Weather

Updated: 15 hours ago

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said another stellar day is on tap before the remnants of Hurricane Delta head our way.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Looking Great, Feeling Great

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
How do you follow a gorgeous Wednesday? How about with a refreshing Thursday and warm Friday! Tony takes us on a fabulous weather journey.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to a week filled with plentiful sunshine and perhaps some rain late in the forecast period from the remnants of now Hurricane Delta.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Pleasant Summer Flash-back

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The best weather of autumn has arrived though the leaves are just starting their change in color. Tony spotlights a fine second half of the week report.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said there aren't adjectives enough to do justice to this week's great weather.