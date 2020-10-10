Talking weekend rains

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the best weeks of the year weather-wise is behind us with the remnants of Hurricane Delta (named after 4th letter in Greek alphabet) about to generate a healthy fall rainfall in what has been an overall dry fall.

Specifically clouds will overspread the region overnight with a light rain pattern from dawn until noon through the Southern Coalfields and stretching north to hug the I-64 zone. This first shot of rain will not be directly associated with Delta, rather it will be a byproduct of a southerly flow of warm and humid air that is flowing northward away from the tropical storm.

Saturday’s rains will be sporadic and likely ebb by afternoon, leaving areas of Ohio and Central West Virginia rather dry. Fog will cap the hill and mountain tops points south.

By Sunday, the mother storm will be sending a shot of heavier rains our way that will fall at a broader, more widespread scale. Aggregate accumulations will average an inch with pockets of 1.5″-2″ in Kentucky while some areas along I-77 from Charleston northward tally under an inch.

The main messages regardless of how much rain falls in any one location are threefold: namely, rains will break the fall dry spell, rains will knock down leaves which may block storm drains and lead to culvert back-up (aka nuisance street flooding) and rains will slicken rural winding roads where weekend travel will be hazardous in spots.

