Advertisement

Two 5th grade classrooms in quarantine

Two 5th grade classrooms at South Floyd Elementary are in quarantine for the next 14 days.
Two 5th grade classrooms at South Floyd Elementary are in quarantine for the next 14 days.(WDBJ7)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two 5th grade classrooms at South Floyd Elementary are in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Floyd County Schools officials say the health department put the students and teachers in isolation and further contact tracing will be ongoing next week.

The Floyd County Health Department Contact Tracing Team will be in touch with the ones isolated with further instructions and a release date.

“We have talked with our local health department officials and provided them with all the information we have,” the district said in a statement. “We will continue to provide our community with all the information that we can.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ohio reports 1,356 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths since Friday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Data shows 4,997 Ohioans have died from virus complications with 167,458 total cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Local

4 orange, 7 gold on W.VA. DHHR color map

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Mingo, Harrison, Doddridge and Upshur school districts will not be in school this week.

Local

Name released of man killed in welding explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Custom Welding & Fabricating says Jeff Crockett, 58, died in the accident.

Regional

Kentucky man killed in mining accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says Douglas Slusher, 48, from Calvin, Kentucky was working as a hydro seeder when a coupling failed on the hydro gun he was operating and hit him in the chest.

Latest News

Local

Cleanup campaign resumes next week in Huntington’s West End

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Residents in Huntington’s West End can expect a seasonal clean sweep to resume from October 13th through the 15th.

Local

McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before what could be her only face-to-face showdown with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic challenger Amy McGrath said Friday that anyone attending their debate should be tested for COVID-19.

Local

I-77 North reopens following tractor trailer accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Smith St. entrance ramp remains closed

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 206 new positive cases and five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

News

Man seriously burnt in fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The victim suffered life threatening burns to his face and chest, according to firefighters.

News

Man seriously burnt in fire

Updated: 9 hours ago