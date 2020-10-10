Two 5th grade classrooms in quarantine

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two 5th grade classrooms at South Floyd Elementary are in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Floyd County Schools officials say the health department put the students and teachers in isolation and further contact tracing will be ongoing next week.

The Floyd County Health Department Contact Tracing Team will be in touch with the ones isolated with further instructions and a release date.

“We have talked with our local health department officials and provided them with all the information we have,” the district said in a statement. “We will continue to provide our community with all the information that we can.”

