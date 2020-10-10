Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

West Virginia DHHR reports 206 new positive cases and five additional deaths related to COVID-19.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 206 new positive cases and five additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 17,913 and death toll to 381.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Fayette County, and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says, “we send our sympathy to these families and ask all West Virginians to abide by the guidelines to protect one another.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (133), Berkeley (1,202), Boone (267), Braxton (18), Brooke (134), Cabell (989), Calhoun (30), Clay (48), Doddridge (49), Fayette (687), Gilmer (51), Grant (172), Greenbrier (141), Hampshire (116), Hancock (170), Hardy (98), Harrison (510), Jackson (313), Jefferson (472), Kanawha (3,080), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (675), Marion (319), Marshall (201), Mason (155), McDowell (99), Mercer (456), Mineral (182), Mingo (437), Monongalia (2,142), Monroe (167), Morgan (72), Nicholas (140), Ohio (409), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (170), Putnam (694), Raleigh (604), Randolph (312), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (46), Tyler (20), Upshur (175), Wayne (437), Webster (9), Wetzel (68), Wirt (20), Wood (408), Wyoming (136).

