WV high school fall sports forced to adjust again

Latest metric map cancels huge game between Spring Valley and Midland
Latest metric map cancels huge game between Spring Valley and Midland(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The October 10th WV metric map is forcing many schools to take an eraser to next week’s schedule.

Here are the counties who are green : Mason, Lincoln, Wood, Ritchie, Gilmer, Calhoun, Roane, Clay, Braxton, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming

The following counties are yellow : Wayne, Logan, Boone, Nicholas, Wirt

4 counties are gold which means they can only compete against other in-county gold schools or ones from other counties : Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Jackson

Mingo County is orange which means they can only practice for the next 7 days.

Here is a list of games affected by the latest metric map in our area.

Games canceled involving orange counties:

Ravenswood at Doddridge County

Roane County at Lincoln

Tug Valley at Logan

Shady Spring at Mingo Central

Games canceled involving gold counties (teams in gold can reschedule against other gold teams):

Spring Valley at Cabell Midland

Ripley at Greenbrier East

Oak Hill at Hurricane

Tolsia at Buffalo

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

