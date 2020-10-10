WV high school fall sports forced to adjust again
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The October 10th WV metric map is forcing many schools to take an eraser to next week’s schedule.
Here are the counties who are green : Mason, Lincoln, Wood, Ritchie, Gilmer, Calhoun, Roane, Clay, Braxton, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming
The following counties are yellow : Wayne, Logan, Boone, Nicholas, Wirt
4 counties are gold which means they can only compete against other in-county gold schools or ones from other counties : Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Jackson
Mingo County is orange which means they can only practice for the next 7 days.
Here is a list of games affected by the latest metric map in our area.
Games canceled involving orange counties:
Ravenswood at Doddridge County
Roane County at Lincoln
Tug Valley at Logan
Shady Spring at Mingo Central
Games canceled involving gold counties (teams in gold can reschedule against other gold teams):
Spring Valley at Cabell Midland
Ripley at Greenbrier East
Oak Hill at Hurricane
Tolsia at Buffalo
