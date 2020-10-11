Advertisement

Biden visit Monday caps push into Ohio, once a longshot

The Biden campaign says Biden plans stops in Toledo and Cincinnati, a week after boosting advertising dollars into Ohio’s rural and Appalachian areas.
The Biden campaign says Biden plans stops in Toledo and Cincinnati, a week after boosting advertising dollars into Ohio’s rural and Appalachian areas.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Joe Biden is set to make his first general election campaign visit Monday to Ohio.

The visit signals the former vice president’s hopes of winning the state after Democrats lost by a significant margin in the 2016 election.

The Biden campaign says Biden plans stops in Toledo and Cincinnati, a week after boosting advertising dollars into Ohio’s rural and Appalachian areas.

With the president sidelined by COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence plans a “Make America Great Again” rally in Columbus Monday.

Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016, but recent surveys show a tight race this year.

Surveys by Republican legislative strategists show Trump’s support has declined in suburbs across Ohio this year, notably in and around Cincinnati.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nearly 1,300 additional COVID cases reported in Ohio; deaths near 5,000

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the death toll stands at 4,999 Sunday.

Local

Attorney general not quarantining after White House meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesman for West Virginia’s attorney general says the attorney general has opted not to quarantine or take other precautions after attending a White House meeting last month hosted by President Donald Trump.

Regional

Ohio State student shot, killed near campus; 18-year-old suspect charged

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police found Chase Meola shot in a parking lot around 2 a.m., and he was pronounced dead on scene near the 100 block of 14th Avenue.

Local

Students to learn remotely at two Kanawha County schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
District officials say East Bank Middle will be eLearning for at least Monday, and Ruffner Elementary will be remote for the entire upcoming week.

Latest News

Local

Stage collapses at Dogwood Pass, several injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Four people were injured, including two with broken legs.

Local

Positive case at Hurricane High School, 37 asked to quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
This comes after school officials made an announcement on Thursday, asking fifty-seven people to quarantine after receiving two positive test results.

Local

Ky. Gov. and family in quarantine after possible COVID exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Beshear says his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove them Saturday and learned of a positive test later in the day.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
DHHR reports 215 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

Video

Ball park brawl

Updated: 17 hours ago
Ball park brawl