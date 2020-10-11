Advertisement

Cats hold Mississippi State to just 2 points

Bulldogs throw 6 interceptions
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (22) as Kentucky played Mississippi State on October 10, 2020. Photo by Mark Cornelison
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (22) as Kentucky played Mississippi State on October 10, 2020. Photo by Mark Cornelison(Mark Cornelison | Mark Cornelison)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats were able to get their first win of 2020 in an unusual way. They held a usually potent Mike Leach offense to just two points and won 24-2. Terry Wilson threw for just 73 yards and the rushing attack gained a total of 84 yards as well. The big key to this was the 6 interceptions thrown by the Bulldogs quarterbacks.

Kentucky is now 1-2 in the SEC and go to Tennessee next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Herd beats WKU

Updated: 14 minutes ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Sports

Herd Humbles Hilltoppers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Marshall rolls WKU Saturday night

Sports

WV high school fall sports forced to adjust again

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
October 10th metric map cancels Spring Valley at Midland

Sports

Belfry falls to North Hardin

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
North Hardin beats Belfry Friday night

Latest News

Sports

Paintsville beats Fairview

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Paintsville wins again in Kentucky high school football

Sports

Johnson Central crushes Perry County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Johnson Central wins 2020 home opener Friday night

Sports

Lawrence County edges Pike County Central

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Lawrence County beats Pike Co. Central Friday night

VOD Recordings

North Hardin vs Belfry highlights

Updated: 23 hours ago
11 O'clock news

Sports

Holmes beats Boyd County

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Holmes beat Boyd County on Friday night

Sports

Russell romps Greenup County

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Russell shuts out Greenup County