Cats hold Mississippi State to just 2 points

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats were able to get their first win of 2020 in an unusual way. They held a usually potent Mike Leach offense to just two points and won 24-2. Terry Wilson threw for just 73 yards and the rushing attack gained a total of 84 yards as well. The big key to this was the 6 interceptions thrown by the Bulldogs quarterbacks.

Kentucky is now 1-2 in the SEC and go to Tennessee next Saturday.

