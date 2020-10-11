Classroom at Cabell County school closed by COVID-19 exposure

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Pre-K classroom at Southside Elementary in Huntington has been shut down after a case of COVID-19 exposure was reported.

Cabell County Schools officials tell WSAZ the students and teachers in the room have been asked to quarantine.

They say an individual in the classroom was exposed to someone at home who recently tested positive. That person was last in the classroom on Oct. 6.

Officials with the district add through contact tracing, four additional people at the school, and two support providers from Marshall, have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the exposed student.

While students are quarantined, they will learn remotely.

Classes for the rest of the school will go on as normally planned.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.