Coronavirus cases set new single-day records in six U.S. states and worldwide

Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia all had record single-day increases in cases on Friday, according to NBC News' tally.
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The daily rise in coronavirus cases set new records in six U.S. states and worldwide.

The World Health Organization meanwhile announced that 350,766 new infections were reported Friday, surpassing by nearly 12,000 a record set earlier in the week. The new cases include more than 109,000 from Europe alone.

In the United States, the governor of Ohio told reporters Friday that he believes there is no single reason why cases are rising, but he believes people aren’t taking enough precautions against infection.

“We’re sick of wearing masks, we’re sick of all of this, and I get it, but we’ve got to hang in there for our kids. We’ve got to hang in there for ourselves,” Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said.

“The best way to summarize it, I think, is that people are simply not being cautious,” the governor said. “They’re going about their family life and meeting with people.”

Ohio set a single-day record of 1,840 new cases, and Oklahoma of 1,524.

Missouri recorded just under 3,000 new cases, according to NBC News' tally. The state also set a new single-day record for deaths at 129.

Cases have also risen in West Virginia with 382 new cases Friday; Montana with 722; and North Dakota with 656, according to the tally.

In Montana, cases have more than doubled in the last two weeks, compared to the two weeks before. There has also been a staggering 230 percent jump in Covid-19 related deaths in just over two months, according to Gov. Steve Bullock.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

