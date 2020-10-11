Advertisement

Federal judges rule in GOP’s favor on Ohio ballot boxes

With his order once again intact, LaRose can proceed with an appeal of a U.S. district judge’s decision that limiting drop boxes impeded the the constitutional right of voting.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - The pingpong game in the courts over a one-per-county limit on the number of ballot drop boxes in the presidential battleground of Ohio has turned back in the Republicans' favor with a decision in a federal appellate court.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday approved Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s request to put on hold a lower federal judge’s decision to block his directive.

With his order once again intact, LaRose can proceed with an appeal of a U.S. district judge’s decision that limiting drop boxes impeded the the constitutional right of voting.

